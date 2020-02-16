Perfect matches: Scott County shelter animals find homes through 'speed dating' event

Kathy and Joe Taylor, Hampton, changed Chloe’s name from Cabernet and took her home after completing adoption papers and paying fees.

“We’ve had three cats that have lived 21-plus years,” Joe said. “It’s been about two and half years since we lost our last cat.”

“This one just caught my eye,” Kathy said while Chloe snuggled in her arms. “I love her.”

Ryan Wille, development manager for the Humane Society of Scott County, said adoptions were going well. “PetSmart loves to support local shelters,” he said. “The more adoptions we do through PetSmart, the more we qualify for grants.”

Within about two hours, five pets had found their forever homes.

“What we’re here to do is match people’s lifestyles with pets,” wille said.

Beth Liljequist and her daughter Elliana, 13, and her son, Hudson, 8, looked at two hedgehogs. “I grew up with lots of strange animals and always wanted a hedgehog,” Beth said.

The tiny, spiny hedgehog named Pincushion went home in a special transport box, along with toys and food. “We need to get an environment ready for her,” Beth said.