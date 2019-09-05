DAVENPORT — Broadway at the Adler Theatre has announced the new local performance dates for the touring musical “Chicago”: 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 1, and Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Due to unforeseen routing issues, the scheduled May 13 and 14, 2019, performances of “Chicago” had to be rescheduled. Tickets for the May 13 performance will be honored for June 1, 2020, and tickets for May 14 will be honored for June 2. Patrons who want to exchange dates or receive refunds should take their tickets to the original point of purchase. Refunds must be requested by Nov. 1.
Tickets also are on sale to the general public online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. 3rd St.
With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, “Chicago” is now the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Since its revival opened in November 1996, it has played 9,474 performances in New York as of Sept. 1, 2019, second only to the longest-running show in Broadway history, “Phantom of the Opera,” which opened in 1988 and originated in London.
The original “Chicago” (1975) played on Broadway for 936 performances. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, the revival won six 1997 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.