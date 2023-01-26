Permanent restrooms possible at Bass Street Landing

Permanent restrooms are likely to be built at the Bass Street Landing Plaza in downtown Moline, which has become an increasingly popular warm-weather music venue.

Parks and Recreation Director Eric Griffith said talks have been underway about adding permanent restrooms, rather than portable toilets. With the amount of foot traffic the landing sees during the summer concert series, he said, the time has come.

"The portable restrooms down there are just not enough, along with the couple of bars," Griffith said.

Discussed as an informational item, meaning no action was taken during city council on Jan. 24, Griffith told other city officials that portable restrooms or a rented trailer were considered, but permanent restrooms are preferred.

Four cost options were presented, with the Public Restroom Company's bid coming in highest at $325,184. The other options are CXT: Dakota at $104,655; CXT: Taos at $170,355; CorWorth Restroom Facilities at $269,399.

Griffith is recommending Taos, saying the overall projected cost is about $277,000, which includes a topographical survey, architects, materials and installation. The cost will be shared between Tax Increment Finance District funds from the area and its Special Service Area. The other half, about $138,500, would come from the city's reserves.

The tentative location for the restrooms is city-owned property near the Bass Street outdoor stage but not too close.

"You're not going to be staring at a restroom when listening to concerts, or if it's a wedding venue or event," Griffith said.

During discussions, Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said it is important to remember the maintenance costs that go along with new facilities. She asked whether the recommended option would have higher maintenance costs, compared to going with one that is more costly upfront.

Griffith said maintenance costs would remain the same for the six stainless steel toilets, which includes two urinals and an ADA accessible stall in the men's restroom and three toilets in the women's.

If approved by council this spring, it would take four-to-six months to build the facility, which would be ready for use in the fall.