What about Fairmount Street? Permeable stretch will be replaced this fall

Mention the words "permeable paving," and people who drive Davenport's Fairmount Street just south of West Central Park Avenue may grumble about the 400-foot length of permeable paving in that area that has not held up.

Installed during 2016 to reduce flooding from stormwater runoff, the entire paver area has sunk, creating gaps on either side of the permeable section where the pavers meet up with the concrete road.

In addition, some of the pavers themselves have "spalled," or deteriorated, through freeze-thaw cycles and the corrosive effect of road salt, Amy Kay, clean water manager for the city, said.

At one point the city expected to repair the problem, but now it has decided to remove the pavers and replace them with traditional concrete in a project that has gone out for bid and is expected to be finished before the end of November, Kay said.

The problem with the paver project was that it was under-engineered, she said. "It wasn't robust enough to withstand the amount of traffic that the road gets, and there is a structural support issue with the soil below," she said.

That stretch of Fairmount carries an average of 8,500 vehicles daily, according to Iowa Department of Transportation data. This includes trucks and buses.

The upcoming project, designed by a professional engineering firm, will include the installation of more underground drainage tiles. The tiles will move stormwater into the rock layer built under the street when the pavers were laid, providing detention and infiltration of water, keeping with the original intent of reducing flooding, she said.

Kay defended the use of permeable paving as a way to reduce flooding.

"Because this project (on Fairmount Street) has issues, the perception is that permeable paving doesn't work," Kay said. "That's not accurate."

Two lessons learned from the project are that first, the cross-section of soil, rock and geo-fibers under the street must be designed to meet the demands of traffic and a great deal depends on the composition of the soil, she said.

Second, the composition of pavers also makes a difference. The pavers on Fairmount were made of concrete; those used in the River Action project are made of extruded clay brick, which is tougher, Kay said.

At the same time in 2016 that the Fairmount pavers were laid, a similar stretch was laid one block west on Gayman Avenue, a street that carries less traffic that also is slower-moving. Although there has been some sinking of the Gayman pavers, it isn't to the point of Fairmount, Kay said. "It's holding up much better."

Together the two areas were built to detain and infiltrate about 22,680 cubic feet of water.

The city has two other chunks of permeable payment, a two-block long stretch on Dover Court that was installed during 2014, and an area at 5th and Brady streets.

Dover Court "is holding up just fine, too," Kay said.