Permits
MOLINE
2422 44th St., pool, Evans Concrete & Excavating, $8,900.
2107 9th Ave., pool, Gannon Pool & Spa, $22,000.
4300 44th Ave., commercial remodel, $1,202,579.
3501 Ave. of the Cities, commercial remodel, MCM Inc., $70,000.
1810 5th Ave, commercial remodel, $20,080.
3750 40th St. Ct., deck, $15,845.
1024 24th St., deck, $1,584.
4628 50th St., deck, $1,056.
1317 34th Ave. A., residential addition, Brad Chumbley Custom Builder, $150,000.
4626 49th St., pool, Reedy Home Improvement, $3,000.
1823 46th, pool, Reedy Home Improvement, $2,100.
3531 36th St., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Builders, $3,000.
3556. 13th St., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Builders, $6,000.
2800 25th Ave. A., residential remodel, $19,600.
1708 11th Ave., residential remodel, $39,000.
5038 48th St. A, Lovewell Fencing, residential addition, $5,524.
1209 4th Ave., Bush Const., residential remodel, $308,772.
2040 53rd St., sign, Acme Sign, $3,600.
1509 3rd Ave. A., sign, Riverbend Signworks, $1,500.
3344 Ave. of the Cities, sign, Acme Sign, $8,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Minn. Mining, 22614 Rt. 84 N., Cordova, new commercial, Adolfson & Peterson, $81,445.
Kristin Kerr, 26819 80th Ave., N., Port Byron, single-family dwelling, Hazelwood Homes, $325,679.
Chris and Susan Hebel, 22124 66th Ave., N., Port Byron, decks, $11,701.
Hank Wells, 1619 172nd St., East Moline, new commercial, $150,000.
Dave Berhenke, 3601 188th St., E. Moline, single-family dwelling, Ingleby Const., $400,000.
Dave and Brenda Seyller, 5107 181st St. N., pole bldg., Sunrise Post & Frame, $34,000.
Jon Gosa, 18230 50th Ave. C., E. Moline, pool, $2,880.
Ron Fargo, 15800 53rd St., Milan, residential addition, $14,400.
Neven Fenton, 11523 9th St., Milan, deck, $2,000.
Julie Wancket, 11802 9th St., Milan, pool, JJ Elite Installations, $6,995.
Tery McDowell, 8525 95th Ave., Taylor Ridge, deck, $10,000.
Mike Fowler, 13509 238th St. W., Illinois City, pole bldg., $8,330.
Gowri Purighalla, 9500 154th St., Taylor Ridge, residential addition Goebel Const., $75,900.
James Verbeke, 11801 315th St., Illinois City, pool and deck, $9,250.