 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Permits
0 Comments
topical

Permits

  • 0

Permits

MOLINE

2422 44th St., pool, Evans Concrete & Excavating, $8,900.

2107 9th Ave., pool, Gannon Pool & Spa, $22,000.

4300 44th Ave., commercial remodel, $1,202,579.

3501 Ave. of the Cities, commercial remodel, MCM Inc., $70,000.

1810 5th Ave, commercial remodel, $20,080.

3750 40th St. Ct., deck, $15,845.

1024 24th St., deck, $1,584.

4628 50th St., deck, $1,056.

1317 34th Ave. A., residential addition, Brad Chumbley Custom Builder, $150,000.

4626 49th St., pool, Reedy Home Improvement, $3,000.

1823 46th, pool, Reedy Home Improvement, $2,100.

3531 36th St., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Builders, $3,000.

3556. 13th St., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Builders, $6,000.

2800 25th Ave. A., residential remodel, $19,600.

1708 11th Ave., residential remodel, $39,000.

5038 48th St. A, Lovewell Fencing, residential addition, $5,524.

1209 4th Ave., Bush Const., residential remodel, $308,772.

2040 53rd St., sign, Acme Sign, $3,600.

1509 3rd Ave. A., sign, Riverbend Signworks, $1,500.

3344 Ave. of the Cities, sign, Acme Sign, $8,500.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY

Minn. Mining, 22614 Rt. 84 N., Cordova, new commercial, Adolfson & Peterson, $81,445.

Kristin Kerr, 26819 80th Ave., N., Port Byron, single-family dwelling, Hazelwood Homes, $325,679.

Chris and Susan Hebel, 22124 66th Ave., N., Port Byron, decks, $11,701.

Hank Wells, 1619 172nd St., East Moline, new commercial, $150,000.

Dave Berhenke, 3601 188th St., E. Moline, single-family dwelling, Ingleby Const., $400,000.

Dave and Brenda Seyller, 5107 181st St. N., pole bldg., Sunrise Post & Frame, $34,000.

Jon Gosa, 18230 50th Ave. C., E. Moline, pool, $2,880.

Ron Fargo, 15800 53rd St., Milan, residential addition, $14,400.

Neven Fenton, 11523 9th St., Milan, deck, $2,000.

Julie Wancket, 11802 9th St., Milan, pool, JJ Elite Installations, $6,995.

Tery McDowell, 8525 95th Ave., Taylor Ridge, deck, $10,000.

Mike Fowler, 13509 238th St. W., Illinois City, pole bldg., $8,330.

Gowri Purighalla, 9500 154th St., Taylor Ridge, residential addition Goebel Const., $75,900.

James Verbeke, 11801 315th St., Illinois City, pool and deck, $9,250.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News