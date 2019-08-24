{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

MUSCATINE CO., Iowa -- A person is in custody following a standoff in Muscatine County, Iowa, the communications department for Muscatine confirmed Saturday. 

Sheriff C.J. Ryan will provide more information Saturday, the department said, but details are limited at this time. 

This is a developing story.

 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Quad-City Times education reporter.