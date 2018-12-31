One person was injured and firefighters were able to rescue two dogs from a Sunday morning house fire in Clinton.
Firefighters were called at 6:10 a.m., Sunday, to 2418 Camanche Ave., to a structure fire.
When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the front of the single-story wood frame home, according to a news release from the Clinton Fire Department.
The home's two occupants were able to safely get out of the house, but two dogs were still in the home when firefighters arrived. Both dogs were rescued with one resuscitated by firefighters.
One of the residents was later transported by the Clinton Fire Department paramedics to a Clinton hospital with unknown injuries.
The fire was found in the basement of the home and was extinguished within 30 minutes.
The Camanche Fire Department, Clinton Police and Alliant were also called to the scene.
The American Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the residents.