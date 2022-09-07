Person killed late Tuesday in collision on Interstate 80 northwest of Davenport

A person died late Tuesday apparently after walking into traffic on Interstate 80 near the intersection with Interstate 280 northwest of Davenport.

The crash happened about 9:02 p.m. near mile marker 291, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A passenger vehicle was stopped on the inside shoulder of the westbound lanes and a person got out of it and walked into the path of an oncoming semi.

The state patrol had not yet released the name because the family was being notified, according to the crash report.

The collision remained under investigation Wednesday, according to the crash report.