One person was taken for medical treatment after a house fire at East 10th and LeClaire streets in Davenport late Saturday night.
A passerby noticed the fire and broke a window to wake up residents Veronica Porter, 41, and her husband, George Porter. They were out of the house by the time firefighters arrived, but George Porter was transported for medical treatment.
District Chief Paul Hartman said firefighters were dispatched to the house at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. They remained on the scene treating lingering smoke at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday.
Veronica Porter said two dogs were in the house. She rescued one, and fire fighters rescued the other. She said her husband, who underwent shoulder surgery about two months ago, had inhaled smoke when he searched for the dogs.
