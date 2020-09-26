 Skip to main content
Person wounded in Friday night shooting in Rock Island
Person wounded in Friday night shooting in Rock Island

A person was wounded in a Friday night shooting in Rock Island.

According to a summary of Rock Island police reports, officers responded at about 11 p.m. Friday to the 900 block of 14 ½ Street for possible weapons offenses.

A message and email to Rock Island Police Department officials Saturday were not returned as of 6:45 p.m. Saturday so no further information was available.

Local 4 News was reporting authorities recovered at least seven shell casings from the Friday night shooting in the area of 10th Avenue and 14 ½ Street.

