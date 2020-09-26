Person wounded in Friday night shooting in Rock Island

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A person was wounded in a Friday night shooting in Rock Island.

According to a summary of Rock Island police reports, officers responded at about 11 p.m. Friday to the 900 block of 14 ½ Street for possible weapons offenses.

A message and email to Rock Island Police Department officials Saturday were not returned as of 6:45 p.m. Saturday so no further information was available.

Local 4 News was reporting authorities recovered at least seven shell casings from the Friday night shooting in the area of 10th Avenue and 14 ½ Street.

