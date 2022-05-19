 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical alert top story

Person wounded Thursday evening in shooting at Davenport trailer park

  • 0
siren 4

One person was wounded Thursday evening in a shooting at a Davenport trailer park.

One person was detained after the incident that happened at 6:14 p.m. at trailer 41 at Lakewood Estates, 7171 60th St.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News