Person wounded Thursday evening in shooting at Davenport trailer park

One person was wounded Thursday evening in a shooting at a Davenport trailer park.
One person was detained after the incident that happened at 6:14 p.m. at trailer 41 at Lakewood Estates, 7171 60th St.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Thomas Geyer
