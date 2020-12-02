Personnel cutbacks possible amid East Moline budget woes

“We expect COVID to impact our general fund (which is police, fire, streets) about $920,000,” Maxeiner said. “We are proposing that we cover that with our reserves. But we need to fix that structural deficit.”

As dark as the tunnel is, there is some light.

“We have got about $522,000 in additional revenue that we had found that we had not included in the original budget and savings in other areas that we can implement right away. We have got another (about) $1 million or so where we have got to come back and give them our recommendation on how to get that balanced.”

Expected to be implemented right away are several items including possibly $250,000 in revenue from new internet sales tax legislation and possibly $100,000 from not paying a retainer on legal counsel as well as several other items yielding lesser gains or savings.

Eventually, Maxeiner thinks it could come down to personnel cutbacks — or at least not filling some positions open by retirements.

“Our budgets are primarily personnel — 85-95% of our budget is personnel,” he said. “So when you are talking those kinds of percentages, to really get any real savings you’ve got to start dipping into personnel somehow. So that’s a legitimate possibility.”

At the next city council meeting on Monday, Dec. 7, budget realities will be addressed during the Committee of the Whole portion of the meeting, where preliminary agreements are reached, with formal voting to take place at the Dec. 21 meeting of the City Council.

