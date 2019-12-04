You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pete Buttigieg to hold Davenport town hall Saturday, Dec. 7
top story
RACE TO 2020

Pete Buttigieg to hold Davenport town hall Saturday, Dec. 7

{{featured_button_text}}
092519-qct-qca-mayorpete-012a.JPG

Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose on Sept. 24, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN,

Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a Democratic candidate for president, will return to Davenport Saturday, Dec. 7, for a town hall at Danceland Ballroom, 501 1/2 W. 4th St. 

The town hall will begin at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending can RSVP at mobilize.us/iowaforpete/event/165834/

Since 2012, Buttigieg has been mayor of South Bend, Ind., which has almost the same population as Davenport. Buttigieg, 37, sits at or near the top of polls two months before the Iowa caucuses. 

The Davenport stop is part of a larger campaign swing through eastern Iowa.

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News