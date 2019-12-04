Pete Buttigieg to hold Davenport town hall Saturday, Dec. 7

Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a Democratic candidate for president, will return to Davenport Saturday, Dec. 7, for a town hall at Danceland Ballroom, 501 1/2 W. 4th St.
The town hall will begin at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending can RSVP at mobilize.us/iowaforpete/event/165834/
Since 2012, Buttigieg has been mayor of South Bend, Ind., which has almost the same population as Davenport. Buttigieg, 37, sits at or near the top of polls two months before the Iowa caucuses.
The Davenport stop is part of a larger campaign swing through eastern Iowa.
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.