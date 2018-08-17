Republican Christopher Peters is challenging U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, to eight debates this fall.
Peters, a surgeon from Coralville, is making his second attempt to unseat Loebsack, who is seeking a seventh term in Congress.
Loebsack defeated Peters in the 2016 race.
Peters' campaign said Friday it is proposing that all the debates be held when Congress is in recess. Peters noted that Rep. Rod Blum, the 1st District Republican who faces a difficult challenge from Democrat Abby Finkenauer, has called for a dozen debates. "I hope Dave will find eight debates both reasonable and necessary," Peters said.
Two years ago, Peters and Loebsack squared off to debate on Iowa Public Television, as well as at a separate event in Coralville.
The Loebsack campaign responded Friday that it and the Peters camp had already agreed to hold a debate on Oct. 8 in Coralville.
Zach Meunier, Loebsack's campaign manager, added Friday: "We received their letter this morning and look forward to continuing discussions about a mutually agreeable number of debates and schedule."
The 2nd District encompasses 24 counties, including the Quad-Cities, the Iowa City area, Newton and Ottumwa.