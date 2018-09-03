Nominating petitions and other election materials for the 2019 Black Hawk College Board of Trustees election will be available beginning Tuesday, Sept. 18, at either Black Hawk campus.
Petition packets will be available in the office of the vice president for finance and administration in Building 1 at the Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline; and in the office of the executive dean in Building A at the East Campus, 26230 Black Hawk Road, Galva, Illinois (five miles south of Kewanee, Illinois).
Office hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The consolidated election will be April 2, 2019. Two six-year terms board terms will be for election.
The Black Hawk College District includes all or part of nine counties in west central Illinois, consisting of more than 280 individual precincts.
Nominating petitions may not be circulated until Tuesday, Sept. 18. Completed petitions can be filed beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10 through 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, in the office of the vice president for finance and administration at the Quad-Cities Campus.
For more information, call 309-796-5933.