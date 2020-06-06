PhD farmer will speak about conservation practices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mike Paustian, a 6th generation farmer from Walcott, will speak from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, via the online link Zoom as the June forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds.

Paustian and his family operate a farrow-to-finish hog farm where they also grow corn and soybeans. He will discuss conservation practices being utilized on his farm, including cover crops and saturated buffers and the use of drones.

In addition to farming, Paustian holds a PhD in microbiology from the University of Minnesota, working as a research scientist before returning to the family farm. He currently serves as president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

To register for the talk, go to https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R5JOLNDrRMuW0uhk9V_Gaw

