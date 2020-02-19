Phil McKinley leaves Quad-Cities legacy at Ambrose and Augustana

For 16 years, she was with the Old Creamery Theatre in Amana, Iowa, serving as the professional company’s director of education and director of development in addition to acting and directing.

“We are grateful for Phil McKinley's work to establish the Mississippi Bend Players, a wonderful addition to the rich theater culture that exists in the Quad-Cities and on the Augie campus," college spokeswoman Keri Rursch said this week.

McKinley directed MBP's "A Green River" last July, but will not be involved this year. The shows this summer are “Broadway Bound,” “For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday,” and “Ruthless! The Musical.”

"I originally said I would give three years, and when we finally made the move here, it became more difficult," McKinley said this week. "I didn’t want it to be the Phil McKinley vanity project; they needed to stand on their own. I think they are doing it, the season looks cool.”