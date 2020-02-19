Phil McKinley leaves Quad-Cities legacy at Ambrose and Augustana

Though Phil McKinley and his husband David Manning sold their Davenport home two years ago to move to warmer Palm Springs, Calif., McKinley has left a strong theatrical legacy in the Quad-Cities.
The 1973 Augustana College alum and Broadway director ("The Boy From Oz," "Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark") has left his job as artistic director of Mississippi Bend Players, and continues to fund $1,000 scholarships for St. Ambrose University theater students.
MBP is a professional summer program in residence at the Brunner Theatre Center on Augustana campus (across from Centennial Hall) that McKinley helped launch in 2017. Each year, MBP produces a three-show season and a weeklong day camp for young people. The ensemble is led by Augustana theater faculty members Jeff Coussens and Jennifer Popple, and Jackie McCall, Brunner Theatre Outreach Coordinator.
McCall was recently named producing artistic director for MBP. An Augie alum, she earned a master’s in acting from Western Illinois University. In recent years, McCall has directed theater for young audiences at Augie and taught acting at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.
For 16 years, she was with the Old Creamery Theatre in Amana, Iowa, serving as the professional company’s director of education and director of development in addition to acting and directing.
“We are grateful for Phil McKinley's work to establish the Mississippi Bend Players, a wonderful addition to the rich theater culture that exists in the Quad-Cities and on the Augie campus," college spokeswoman Keri Rursch said this week.
You have free articles remaining.
McKinley directed MBP's "A Green River" last July, but will not be involved this year. The shows this summer are “Broadway Bound,” “For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday,” and “Ruthless! The Musical.”
"I originally said I would give three years, and when we finally made the move here, it became more difficult," McKinley said this week. "I didn’t want it to be the Phil McKinley vanity project; they needed to stand on their own. I think they are doing it, the season looks cool.”
“They are doing a good job. They continue to have phenomenal support from the Brunners," he said, including gifting the new salary for McCall. “The idea was to bring more contact with high schools in the area, get students in the area interested in the theater program at Augie.”
McKinley also has made financial donations for SAU theater scholarships since 2011. Of longtime SAU theater professor Cory Johnson, he said, "Her work is incredible. I like supporting Cory’s work there at Ambrose. She’s so dedicated, probably one of the most dedicated people. She works tireless hours, above and beyond.”
“I love the essence of this particular scholarship — to reward proven and good behavior," Johnson said. "It’s not a carrot to get incoming students. They must be currently enrolled students, proven themselves worthy. He wants to encourage their good work going forward.”
“We not only support students going on to be actors," McKinley said. "Dave’s background in social work, we look for students who are looking to use theater as way to work with disabled children, those challenging programs."
McKinley and Manning set up their own foundation several years ago, to support various programs across the country. One is helps LGBT students (age 18-21) who have aged out of the foster care system, to provide housing.