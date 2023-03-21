Davenport officials remember Phil Yerington as a fierce advocate for the city, whose strong opinions awarded him friends and attracted opponents.

Yerington died Monday morning. He was 70. His official cause of death has not been announced, but former colleagues at the Davenport Police Department said Yerington's death was from natural causes.

He started his career with the police department before turning to politics.

“Phil was a hard-working mayor,” fellow former Mayor Bill Gluba said. “He stood his ground on a lot of issues.”

Yerington served two terms as mayor of Davenport — from 1998 to 2002. He also ran for Scott County Sheriff in 2004, for mayor in 2007 and for City Council in 2015. He also made a write-in campaign attempt for mayor in 2013 and received more than 2,400 votes.

During his tenure as mayor, Yerington was known for defending the city's approach to flooding to federal officials, his opposition to a controversial development project at 53rd and Eastern, and public battles with other elected officials or city staff. He called for resignations of several top city officials, including the police chief and city administrator, during his tenure.

Yerington made national news when he publicly defended Davenport's lack of a floodwall from criticism by Joseph Allbaugh, then the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, from whom the city would've had to seek disaster aid.

Allbaugh said there should be a limit to federal emergency funding for cities in flood areas that did not construct floodwalls. Yerington argued the city's residents wanted to work with the river, rather than be cut off from it, a sentiment that continues today.

The two ultimately toured the flooding in Davenport together.

"Phil stood his ground and fought for what he believed in," Gluba said.

"FEMA picked the wrong person to yell at," said Marion Meginnis, current 3rd Ward alderman and, at the time, the general manager for WQAD-TV.

Meginnis had moved to Davenport not too long before voters narrowly elected Yerington over incumbent Mayor Pat Gibbs in 1998.

Meginnis remembers Yerington going to bat for the Gold Coast neighborhood as the county was pressing to tear down several houses, most of which were vacant, but neighbors felt could have been preserved.

"They did tear those down, and now it’s a parking lot," Meginnis said. "Those are things that you remember as a neighbor when there was not a ton of attention being paid to our area.

"It felt like he was really supportive of the neighborhood. We felt like he had our back. There wasn’t that feeling with the previous mayor (Gibbs)."

Mike Matson, Davenport's current mayor said although he didn't know Yerington well, he cared for the city of Davenport.

"I'd like to thank him on behalf of Davenport for his service as a police officer and mayor," Matson said.

Yerington was not without controversy.

He was fired from the Davenport Police Department in 2004 after serving more than 30 years, ultimately reaching a $130,000 settlement.

Most recently in 2017, Yerington made headlines for comments supporting the Charlottesville, Virginia, rally-goers whom NAACP and others denounced.

Gluba said he was surprised by Yerington's rightward tilt after running as a Democrat for several years.

Former Davenport Police Capt. David Struckman said he and Yerington first met when Yerington’s father was a police lieutenant.

“I was organizing charity basketball games between police and teachers and others to raise money for the different schools,” Struckman said. “Phil was studying at Black Hawk College. He weighed about 170-180 pounds and had this long, curly hair, and we called him ‘The Hippy.’

“We had a great group of guys, and Phil was very well liked by the guys in the department and, as he progressed, he became a police cadet. He and I became close, and I was sort of his mentor.”

Even though Yerington was a police cadet, Struckman used him for security for extracurricular activities for Davenport schools.

“Phil got along with the students and the people very well,” Struckman said. “Working as a cadet, he learned how to work with the kids, and he got to know the kids. He got to know the good kids and got to know the bad-asses, and that’s why he was so successful in the gang unit — that work he did as a cadet."

Heading out to work security at a basketball game at West High School, Struckman and cadet Yerington responded to a call of a young man who had fallen through a glass storm door.

“The ambulance was still a ways away and this young man was bleeding quite a bit, so we loaded him in the squad car,” Struckman said. “I was keeping the wounds compressed and I had Phil driving the squad car. We were going to Mercy Hospital, which is now Genesis West, and it was the first time Phil drove a squad car. His foot was shaking so bad the car was accelerating and decelerating.”

Yerington also made a great young officer who did excellent work in crime suppression and working with members of the community, Struckman said.

His passing, he said, "is a sad loss."

"Phil was a good guy," he said. "He did things differently and wasn't afraid to speak his mind. It may have rubbed some people the wrong way. But he could usually back up what he said with facts."

Jeff Estlund, who retired as a sergeant in 2016, said Yerington was great to work with and work for.

“He treated everybody fairly,” Estlund said. “He wasn’t out to hold any kind of grudge against anybody. If you screwed up, he let you know it.” But those talks were never public and there was no yelling. Everything was a learning experience, he said.

Yerington never was one to just sit in the office, Estlund added. He was on the street as much as possible with the officers.

“He was always there for the guys,” he said. “I never saw him upset with any officers. There was never more discipline than anybody needed. It was always fair.”

It was Yerington who put in for Estlund’s Excellent Duty Bar citation after Estlund saved a suicidal woman. The woman had run a garden hose from the exhaust pipe of her car to the back window.

“She lived,” Estlund said. “He put me in for the citation. He always recognized stuff like that.”