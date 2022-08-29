Photos: 150 candles for Moline as it celebrates sesquicentennial

Slated to begin next week, the City of Moline has released the 150th birthday celebration schedule. The week-long celebration will feature historic trolley rides, food and beer from more than a dozen venders, and music and art festivals taking place during the evenings from Thursday, Aug. 25 to Saturday, Aug. 27.
Moline's Sesquicentennial Planning Committee announced it has secured financial sponsorships from 15 area companies and organizations. The funding totals more than $150,000 which is a match for the $150,000 budgeted for the 150th birthday celebration by the Moline City Council in 2021.
Willow Belser, 3, and Jameson Belser, 6, of Port Byron have fun behind the wheel of a Moline city garbage truck during the Touch-A-Truck event Saturday, at the Moline Sesquicentennial celebration on River Drive in Moline.