 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Photos: 150 candles for Moline as it celebrates sesquicentennial

  • 0
082722-qc-nws-moline-129

Gianna Kane a color guard with the Moline High School marching band as they entertain the crowd at the Moline Sesquicentennial celebration on River drive Saturday in Moline.
Subscribe today and support local journalism!
082722-qc-nws-moline-014a.JPG

Irene Munoz watches as Lucy Humphrey, 7, of Moline spins the game wheel at the Community and Economic Development booth Saturday at the Moline Sesquicentennial celebration on River Drive in Moline.
Moline at 150: A city's past, a city's future
Subscribe today and support local journalism!
Moline sesquicentennial features retro treats and yummy eats
082722-qc-nws-moline-048a.JPG

Willow Belser, 3, and Jameson Belser, 6, of Port Byron have fun behind the wheel of a Moline city garbage truck during the Touch-A-Truck event Saturday, at the Moline Sesquicentennial celebration on River Drive in Moline.
Moline's 150th celebration is a do-over
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Moline releases schedule for weeklong Sesquicentennial Celebration

Moline releases schedule for weeklong Sesquicentennial Celebration

Slated to begin next week, the City of Moline has released the 150th birthday celebration schedule. The week-long celebration will feature historic trolley rides, food and beer from more than a dozen venders, and music and art festivals taking place during the evenings from Thursday, Aug. 25 to Saturday, Aug. 27. 

Moline announces sponsors for 150 birthday celebration

Moline's Sesquicentennial Planning Committee announced it has secured financial sponsorships from 15 area companies and organizations. The funding totals more than $150,000 which is a match for the $150,000 budgeted for the 150th birthday celebration by the Moline City Council in 2021. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News