Photos: Bettendorf, North Scott and Pleasant Valley soloists compete at ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships (Nov. 19, 2020)

Rachel Redden, AbbyClare Goche, Norah Dunn, Emma Kerr, Emma Stiener and Jenna Wingate competed in solos for Bettendorf in Class IX Dance; Abigail Lundvall, Olivia Wessel, Megan Sacia, Carolyn Keppy, Hannah Bain, and Annika Foit competed in solos for North Scott in Class VIII Dance; and Kylie Crome, Louie Conn, Reagan Glaus, Josie Kaffenberger, Maci Quam and Emma Richards competed in solos for Pleasant Valley in Class IX Dance on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.

Because of scheduling conflicts, it was impossible to shoot every soloist.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Results will be announced at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, during a livestream awards show a ISDTA.com at no cost to viewers.

IowaPBS also will televise a wrap-up of the event at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, with a replay at 1 p.m. the following day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.