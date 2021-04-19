Photos: First Lady JIll Biden in the Q-C

Related to this story
A closed Davenport hotel was demolished Thursday.
A Davenport man is facing charges after allegedly operating a drug house at which police found someone dead on the floor in February.
Pleasant Valley High School was vandalized Tuesday night.
The LeClaire Police Department has arrested a Davenport woman in relation to the death of an infant last year.
Agents with the Scott County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit on Thursday arrested a Davenport couple on drug, weapons and child endangerment…
Pretend you have a rental property.
A Davenport man has been sentenced to spend 11 years and eight months in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking crack cocaine and…
A Davenport man originally arrested by Davenport Police on multiple charges of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation involving minors has plead…
Just when you worry that young people are lost, they show you the way.
A Bettendorf man has been arrested after Scott County Sheriff’s deputies and Bettendorf police seized 50 grams of methamphetamine from an apar…