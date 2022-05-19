Photos: Tractor-trailer collides with railroad bridge in Davenport ALEX GANT May 19, 2022 May 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 1 of 4 The debris from the top of a tractor-trailer lies on the ground Thursday, May 19, 2022, after striking the railroad bridge that goes over 4th Street and Pershing Avenue in Davenport. ALEX GANT The debris from the top of a tractor-trailer lies on the ground Thursday, May 19, 2022, after striking the railroad bridge that goes over 4th Street and Pershing Avenue in Davenport. ALEX GANT The debris from the top of a tractor-trailer lies on the railroad bridge that goes over 4th Street and Pershing Avenue in Davenport on Thursday, May 19, 2022. ALEX GANT The top of a tractor-trailer drapes over the back after it collided Thursday, May 19, 2022, with the railroad bridge that goes over 4th Street and Pershing Avenue in Davenport. ALEX GANT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ALEX GANT The debris from the top of a tractor-trailer truck lies on the ground Thursday, May 19, 2022, after striking the railroad bridge that goes over 4th Street and Pershing Avenue in Davenport. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Public-safety Davenport Railroad Bridge Tractor-trailer Crash Davenport Police Transports Highway Motor Vehicle Truck Debris Top Photo Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Photos: Truck-eating bridges Watch Now: Related Video Vladimir Putin often got frustrated with Donald Trump, here’s why Spain's former King Juan Carlos to visit Spain after two-year exile AP Spain's former King Juan Carlos to visit Spain after two-year exile Report: Hospitals performed 100,000 unnecessary procedures in 2020 AP Report: Hospitals performed 100,000 unnecessary procedures in 2020 US to ship $100M in military aid to Ukraine AP US to ship $100M in military aid to Ukraine