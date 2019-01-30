John C. Anderson, 74, Silvis, braves minus 27 windchill to do 14 shirtless pullups on a tree branch outside Warren Tower Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Silvis. "It's going to be a historically cold day and I wanted to do something nobody else dare do," said Anderson, who is known for his fitness stunts. "A lot of people think all old people are cold, they got cold blood...I wanted to show them not all old people are that cold blooded, certainly I'm not," said Anderson.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
SILVIS — John C. Anderson, 74, walked out into Wednesday's dangerously cold temperatures wearing boots, jean shorts, a knit cap and a colorful fleece jacket.
Anderson, who is remarkably fit for a man his age, or any age for that matter, is known around the Quad-Cities for his fitness stunts. His portfolio of adventures include swimming across the Mississippi River with his hands cuffed behind his back and his legs shackled to celebrate his 50th birthday. He also says he broke Houdini's record for holding his breath underwater.
He walked across the Warren Tower's icy parking lot like it was 50-degrees outside. Anderson then had to climb over a 4-foot high snow bank to get to the low hanging tree branch which would be his makeshift chin-up bar.
While everyone else in the Midwest was putting layers on, he took off his fleece jacket and hung it on a nearby visitor's parking sign. Halfway to the tree he remembered he was wearing a knit cap — that had to come off too.
"It's going to be a historically cold day, and I wanted to do something nobody else dare do," said Anderson
Fourteen pullups later he was done. "My gloves were slipping, or I could have done a few more," he said as he put his jacket back on.
Anderson has always been a unique mix of PT Barnum and Jack LaLanne, but above all else he likes to prove people wrong.
"A lot of people think all old people are cold, they got cold blood. ... I wanted to show them not all old people are that cold-blooded, certainly I'm not," said Anderson.
