Physical therapist's goal: Make lives better for the patients she serves

"We all understand changes that come with growth and navigating business in today's world,'' Healy said. "I think we have done a great job of meeting those challenges and doing so without changing who we are and how we got here. That's a tribute to the administration and staff. It's still about patient care.''

When it comes to insurance reimbursement, Healy said the state of Illinois took a step forward in 2018 when House Bill 4643 was signed into law by then-Gov. Bruce Rauner. It says a physical therapist may provide services to a patient with or without a referral from a specialist or other treating health-care professional.

"Huge,'' Healy said of the law. "You get hurt, and let's use a sprained ankle as an example. We can examine and treat that ankle without you having to see a physician to get a referral and the land mines that is that field. It's a game changer.''

She does have managerial duties, but Healy said being in the clinic is the best part of her working day.

"It's a unique process,'' she said of the rehab work she does with her patients. "You become involved. If you see someone sometimes for months, you see everything about them. You come to know them, what they are about and about their family. You take a personal interest in their well-being. You want success for them; you want lives to be better.''