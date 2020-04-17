You are the owner of this article.
Picture perfect pets
Salem the cat

Salem recently figured out how to get on top of the refrigerator. 

 LAURA ANDERSON SHAW

Spending more time at home means spending more time with our pets, and chances are, you're taking more photos of them, too! Check out these reader-submitted photos of pets napping, relaxing and playing! 

The Outdoors is Still Open: Tips for Hiking with Your Dog
Pets

The Outdoors is Still Open: Tips for Hiking with Your Dog

  • Updated

Are too many hours behind your desk, in front of the TV, and on your couch making you (and your pup) a bit bleary eyed, sluggish, and down?  It may be time to get up, get out, and get moving -- because the outdoors is stil open...and it’s free!

Is Your Pet Your New Co-Worker? Tips for Working at Home with Your Furkid
Pets

Is Your Pet Your New Co-Worker? Tips for Working at Home with Your Furkid

Having your furkid as a co-worker can be an added bonus when you’re working from home.  Working with your pet can be very therapeutic - helping you to better cope with the daily stressors. However, your pet + work doesn’t always equal harmony.  Here are some tips on staying focused and productive while working alongside your new furry co-worker.

Fostering on the rise
Pets

Fostering on the rise

Morando and Dean aren't the only ones who have thought this extra time at home would be ideal for adding that much-wanted pet to the family.

Having the extra time
Pets

Having the extra time

Surges in dog and cat adoptions have been reported across the country, and the news service Bloomberg posted the recent headline: "Newest shortage in New York: The city is running out of foster dogs."

The benefits of keeping a pet
Pets

The benefits of keeping a pet

"Scientific studies have shown pets reduce stress, help address loneliness and improve overall mood and outlook — all those things that are very much needed right now," Feldman said.

