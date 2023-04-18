A section of demolition debris from the old Interstate 74 bridge fell off a truck Tuesday and onto River Drive in Davenport.

The incident created a traffic snarl after the bridge section landed just under the Government Bridge viaduct over River Drive. The bridge to Rock Island Arsenal also was closed to vehicles as that bridge was inspected for possible damage.

A spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Transportation said the incident was under review and could not say how or where the section of bridge was being transported.