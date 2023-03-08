Pieces of the old Interstate 74 bridge, including the plastic owl, have been donated to the Rock Island County Historical Society.

The Iowa Department of Transportation in partnership with Illinois-based contractor Helm Group donated a piece of the green structure from the old eastbound bridge, along with a plastic owl. The owl had been lashed to one of the bridge towers decades ago by an inspector who thought it would help run off birds.

A similar donation was made to the Putnam Museum in Davenport.

Historical Society volunteer Sandy White said they are delighted to have pieces of history to share with visitors and ensure stories of the old bridge live on for generations to come.

"From daily commutes between our states to the annual Quad-Cities Marathon, the old I-74 bridge served our communities faithfully for nearly a century and was the site of countless memories for Quad-Cities residents," she said.

The donation to the two museums was announced Wednesday.

Ahmad Afifeh, Iowa DOT project manager for I-74, said agency staff were pleased that the donations will allow the historical society to keep the history of the old structure alive.

The old I-74 bridge crossed the Mississippi River on two separate structures, with the westbound crossing completed in 1935 and the eastbound in 1960. The old bridge was replaced in December 2021 with the completion of the new I-74 bridge, delivering four lanes in each direction along with a bicycle and pedestrian path and scenic overlook.

"It is a testament to the Quad-Cities that even as the region embraces a new landmark bridge, the community takes time to remember its past," said Chris Synder, Helm Group project manager.