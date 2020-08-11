Pine Knoll redevelopment in west Davenport gets federal housing tax credits

The project will help breathe new life into the neighborhood, Ald. Rick Dunn, 1st Ward, said in a news release from the city.

Ales has been redeveloping old buildings in the Quad-City area into senior living apartments since the early 2000s.

He most recently redeveloped the former Buchanan School/Naval Reserve building at 2104 W. 6th St., and the Kahl Home, 1101 W. 9th St., into apartments. He also currently is working on the Kahl Building on downtown Davenport's West 3rd Street.

Background: Pine Knoll was built by Scott County and opened in 1914 primarily to take care of patients with tuberculosis.

Most recently it was leased by the county to Vera French Community Mental Health Center to provide 24-hour care and treatment for adults with severe and persistent mental illness. It had a 60-bed capacity.

As federal regulations for Medicare funding changed to require smaller settings, Vera French began building smaller facilities and when the last patient was transferred in 2017, Pine Knoll closed.

Meantime, the county sold Pine Knoll to Vera French in 2016 and in 2019, Vera French sold it to Ales Development LLC.