Pine Knoll redevelopment in west Davenport gets federal housing tax credits

Construction to turn the former Pine Knoll mental health center, west Davenport, into 25 senior living apartments is expected to begin early next year, following the recent awarding of federal housing tax credits to the developer.
The Iowa Finance Authority last week awarded $389,229 in credits to Quad-City developer Chris Ales for the building's redevelopment.
The award was one of 12 totaling $8.9 million to support the construction of 470 rental units. Projects in Muscatine and Wilton also received awards. The developers who receive tax credits sell them to investors to generate equity for the developments.
The project at Pine Knoll, 2504 Telegraph Road, is expected to cost about $6 million and provide affordable and market rate housing for seniors ages 55 and up.
Once construction begins, the building could be finished in 12 to 18 months, Ales said.
Apartments will have good views, both of the Mississippi River to the south and the woods of Schuetzen Park to the north, Ales said. And because the building sits on eight acres, there is space on which to build garages that are in high demand with Midwest winters, he said.
The project will help breathe new life into the neighborhood, Ald. Rick Dunn, 1st Ward, said in a news release from the city.
Ales has been redeveloping old buildings in the Quad-City area into senior living apartments since the early 2000s.
He most recently redeveloped the former Buchanan School/Naval Reserve building at 2104 W. 6th St., and the Kahl Home, 1101 W. 9th St., into apartments. He also currently is working on the Kahl Building on downtown Davenport's West 3rd Street.
Background: Pine Knoll was built by Scott County and opened in 1914 primarily to take care of patients with tuberculosis.
Most recently it was leased by the county to Vera French Community Mental Health Center to provide 24-hour care and treatment for adults with severe and persistent mental illness. It had a 60-bed capacity.
As federal regulations for Medicare funding changed to require smaller settings, Vera French began building smaller facilities and when the last patient was transferred in 2017, Pine Knoll closed.
Meantime, the county sold Pine Knoll to Vera French in 2016 and in 2019, Vera French sold it to Ales Development LLC.
Although the building has long been part of the county's history, many residents may be unaware of it because it is largely out of sight on a bluff, or knoll, between Rockingham and Telegraph roads.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.