Pining over pancakes: Quad-Cities restaurants that flip for flapjacks

Pancakes are one of the few foods that easily could be classified as a dessert but are fully acceptable (and even encouraged) to eat for breakfast — especially if they’re filled or topped with fruit.
And I am on board.
So my coworkers and I sought out the best pancakes in the Quad-Cities, and they do not disappoint. We found them to be decadent, warm and filling. They heat up well in the microwave, too, if you’re like me and need to take some to go!
In most cases, you can get a sizable stack, a side dish and a cup of coffee for about $14, including a tip.
Here are just a few you should try.
3800 14th Ave., Rock Island. 309-788-1441, mulkeysrestaurant.weebly.com
Mulkey’s has been a Rock Island staple for more than 60 years, and with great reason. The family-owned restaurant specializes in everything from Henny Penny pressure-fried chicken and old-fashioned suppers to classic breakfasts. And its blueberry pancakes have been a life-long favorite of mine.
Made with buttermilk, fresh eggs and chock full of blueberries you can actually taste (unlike frozen varieties), I don’t even use syrup on these pancakes because they don’t need it. (If you’re inclined, though, maple and blueberry syrup are available!)
Snag a full stack of three or a short stack of two. You also have the option for a side of ham, bacon or sausage.
1831 3rd Ave., Rock Island. 309-788-9589, qccoffeeandpancakehouse.com
Some things simply are worth the wait, and the QC Coffee and Pancake House’s Cinnamon Roll Pancakes certainly are.
Every time I’ve eaten at the QC Coffee and Pancake House, I have had to wait for a table, and one recent visit there was no different. I arrived on a week day after 11 a.m., thinking I’d miss both the breakfast and lunch crowds, but I was wrong. I waited nearly an hour for a table, but it didn’t matter once the first bite of these pancakes hit my mouth.
There is a reason the restaurant’s logo is a stack of these pancakes: they are amazing. They’re nice and fluffy with a swirl of caramelized cinnamon and sugar, topped with cinnamon roll frosting.
They are available in a short (two) or full (three) stack, and they’re so good, I ate my leftovers cold and directly out of the take-out container at my desk.
1661 Grant St., Bettendorf. 563-345-8000, stacks-pancake-house.business.site
While Stacks Pancake House, which opened in December, offers a variety of breakfast and lunch items, its Berry Bliss Pancakes have quickly become a sort of signature dish.
It features two large pancakes drizzled with vanilla and raspberry sauces and served with a side of mixed berries and a delicious dollop of whipped cream. They’re plenty filling, but somehow light, too, so you don’t feel like you have a lump of cement in your stomach even if you clear your plate — which I definitely did one recent afternoon.
4100 27th St., Moline. 309-517-6455
If you’re a fan of Nutella, you’re going to love Flips Pancake House’s Banana Nutella Pancakes.
Flips, a Quad-Cities favorite, has been making and specializing in pancakes for years, and the Banana Nutella variety comes highly recommended.
The chocolaty, hazelnutty stack features chopped bananas, and a perfect drizzle of Nutella. For a little extra pow, ask for a little whipped cream.