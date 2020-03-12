Pining over pancakes: Quad-Cities restaurants that flip for flapjacks

Pancakes are one of the few foods that easily could be classified as a dessert but are fully acceptable (and even encouraged) to eat for breakfast — especially if they’re filled or topped with fruit.

And I am on board.

So my coworkers and I sought out the best pancakes in the Quad-Cities, and they do not disappoint. We found them to be decadent, warm and filling. They heat up well in the microwave, too, if you’re like me and need to take some to go!

In most cases, you can get a sizable stack, a side dish and a cup of coffee for about $14, including a tip.

Here are just a few you should try.

3800 14th Ave., Rock Island. 309-788-1441, mulkeysrestaurant.weebly.com

Mulkey’s has been a Rock Island staple for more than 60 years, and with great reason. The family-owned restaurant specializes in everything from Henny Penny pressure-fried chicken and old-fashioned suppers to classic breakfasts. And its blueberry pancakes have been a life-long favorite of mine.