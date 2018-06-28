MORE ABOUT REED CEMETERY

Reed Pioneer Cemetery contains about 40 grave markers, but JoAnn Caven, of the Jackson County Pioneer Cemetery Commission, said there probably are closer to 100 people buried there.

She bases this on a list compiled by the WPA (Works Progress Administration) between 1936-40 in which workers recorded "what they could read" on the tombstones that remained at that time, she said.

Margaret Reed was the first burial, with most subsequent interments occurring during the 1850s to 1890s, Caven said. The last burial was in 1903 when Lisa Evilsizer's great-grandparents buried a stillborn daughter, Lisa's mother, Laurel Williams, said.

Over time, the cemetery became overgrown with vegetation and grave markers broke. The first cleanup in modern times occurred in 1983 as a project of the Preston FFA (Future Farmers of America). Several men who were part of that group attended Wednesday's ceremony.

But by 2000, when Idell Wenthur and her husband came looking for the graves of Idell's relatives, the place was once again overgrown.

This was about the time a young Boy Scout named Mark Schmidt, of Troop 83 in Preston, was looking for an Eagle Scout project. Schmidt, who also came to Wednesday's ceremony, said his is a military family and wanted to do something for veterans.

He had read about a Scout in another community who cleaned up a cemetery as a service to veterans who were buried there, so Schmidt, now of Dubuque, got in touch with the Jackson County pioneer cemetery commission. They said, " 'we might have a perfect project for you,' " he said.

"It took dozens of volunteers and hundreds of very long hours," he said of the clean-up. "We literally had to cut our way in."

The commission picked up the restoration work where he left off, finishing in 2006, with a barbed wire fence around the perimeter. In addition to cutting back brush, volunteers dug up buried stones and reset and reglued broken stones.

Of the 80 cemeteries that currently exist in Jackson County, 26 of them are pioneer cemeteries based on the definition of having 12 or fewer burials in the past 50 years, Caven said. Of those, the commission has restored 22 and has at least four to go, she said.

Caven believes there were more pioneer cemeteries, but "many have been destroyed; there's nothing left."

From time to time, Caven gets phone calls from people wishing to be buried in a pioneer cemetery and, at present, the commission isn't set up to sell lots. But that is something commission members are working on, so that will be possible in the future, she said.