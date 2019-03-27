Two Scott County sites that bring history alive — Buffalo Bill Cody Homestead and Pioneer Village — will open at 9 a.m. Monday for season.
Buffalo Bill Cody Homestead, located at 28050 230th Ave., Princeton, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $2 for adults (17 or older) and free for children 16 or younger.
The Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, located in Long Grove on the edge of Scott County Park, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The suggested donation is $2 for adults, $1 for children age 6 or older.
The Walnut Grove Soda Fountain at Pioneer Village is open Saturdays, Sundays and holidays between May 19 and Sept. 2. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit scottcountyiowa.com/conservation.