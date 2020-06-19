‘Pit master’ Damion Overton remembered for his kindness and delicious food

Dewalsche said Damion’s Rib Haven sauces are on Hy-Vee shelves in the Illinois Quad-Cities and at Cattlemen's Meat Market.

“It’s his face on the bottle; it’s his legacy,” she said. It “brings joy to us, here, to see his face in the grocery stores.”

Now, Dewalsche said her brother cooks while she “holds down the fort.” Her mother, Tammy, Overton’s wife, helps with tickets and more, too.

“We are all just a family unit,” she said.

Weathers said their father made sure they all had a trade, and that everyone was taken care of.

And that went beyond just his children, Dewalsche said; Overton always made sure his customers, friends, family and the community were taken care of, too.

Rich Glancey, who started 777 Hot Sauce Company in East Moline earlier this year, has known the Overton family for close to 30 years, and said Overton helped to sell his hot sauce at his rib haven, and he helped Overton sell his sauce, too.

“He was always friendly, always willing to help in the community. … The whole family is always willing to help small businesses,” Glancey said. “When you get done talking to him or walk out of their restaurant, you always feel like part of their family.”