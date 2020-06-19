‘Pit master’ Damion Overton remembered for his kindness and delicious food

Damion Overton was the type of man who would give you the shirt off his back.
He was always a smiling face behind the counter inside Jim’s Rib Haven, and later, Damion’s Rib Haven, in East Moline — a face that you’ll also find on the labels of his sauces that have graced grocery store shelves for roughly the last five years.
Overton, of Silvis, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, at the age of 57, surrounded by his family. And it’s his family who will carry on his legacy — and his cooking.
After his parents died, Overton was taken in by his uncle, the late James Overton, Sr. — who established Jim’s Rib Haven in Rock Island in 1968 — when the younger Overton was about 10, his daughter, Lexy Dewalsche, of East Moline, said.
Jim had him cooking when he was about 14 “to keep him out of trouble,” Dewalsche said.
“My dad always said that Jim saved him.”
The former owners of the East Moline rib haven, which closed a few years ago and reopened last summer at 907 15th Ave., co-owners Overton and his children, Dewalsche and Justin Weathers, of Silvis, took on their own name, Damion’s Rib Haven, to avoid any conflict.
“My dad loved it; he loved the restaurant,” Dewalsche said. “One of his biggest accomplishments in life … was (getting) his sauce in the grocery stores.”
Dewalsche said Damion’s Rib Haven sauces are on Hy-Vee shelves in the Illinois Quad-Cities and at Cattlemen's Meat Market.
“It’s his face on the bottle; it’s his legacy,” she said. It “brings joy to us, here, to see his face in the grocery stores.”
Now, Dewalsche said her brother cooks while she “holds down the fort.” Her mother, Tammy, Overton’s wife, helps with tickets and more, too.
“We are all just a family unit,” she said.
Weathers said their father made sure they all had a trade, and that everyone was taken care of.
And that went beyond just his children, Dewalsche said; Overton always made sure his customers, friends, family and the community were taken care of, too.
Rich Glancey, who started 777 Hot Sauce Company in East Moline earlier this year, has known the Overton family for close to 30 years, and said Overton helped to sell his hot sauce at his rib haven, and he helped Overton sell his sauce, too.
“He was always friendly, always willing to help in the community. … The whole family is always willing to help small businesses,” Glancey said. “When you get done talking to him or walk out of their restaurant, you always feel like part of their family.”
Glancey was shocked to hear of Overton’s passing. “At least he got the barbecue sauce out on the shelves,” he said. “He really wanted to do that, and that’s something that got accomplished, and he was very proud of that.”
Glancey will remember Overton as a “pit master,” he said; “one of the best around the Midwest.”
He knows Overton’s restaurant legacy is in good hands with his family, too, which many in the community are seeking solace in.
“It’s a great loss to the community. You know, Damion’s been serving food here” for about 20 years in downtown East Moline, said Adam Guthrie, chairman of the East Moline Downtown SSA, president of Guthrie Development and founder of EasMoMentum.
“(I’m) really hoping his children keep the legacy (going), and keep these ribs smoking down here.”
Guthrie has fond memories of chatting with Overton over the years. “The aroma would bring you in, and then they’re always so friendly. Damion would be behind the counter,” he said, his family buzzing around, readying orders and such, “and I’d talk to him about the Chiefs, or whatever.”
Guthrie said Overton will be greatly missed. “I really appreciate all him and his family did for the community,” he said. “It’s a sad day in East Moline, for sure.”
Overton’s family is finding comfort in the kind words from the community. Dewalsche said the family announced her father’s passing on Facebook Thursday night, and Friday morning, she woke up to their page “swimming” in comments.
“He loved his customers; he knew everyone,” she said. She wants to thank customers for “giving him good years and always making him feel good.”
Dewalsche said Overton loved “blues, brews and barbecues.” Tammy said he enjoyed participating in various festivals over the years, listening to the music and serving food.
He was humble despite the number of accolades his cooking received, the women said, including the people’s choice award at the annual Ribfest competition nine or 10 years running.
He also loved motorcycles, Dewalsche said, adding that he was wild when he was younger.
“He was a mover and a shaker.”
Because of COVID-19, the family will hold a celebration of life for Overton as soon as they are able. In the meantime, his family continues to work reduced hours (due to COVID-19) at the restaurant: from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
“It feels good for all of us to be in here,” Dewalsche said. “His presence will always carry in here.”
