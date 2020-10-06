Pita Pit in Bettendorf to close, a victim of the pandemic

The restaurant, 2439 53rd Ave., Bettendorf, announced the news on Facebook, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christopher Wenzel and Chad Delp opened the Pita Pit franchise in 2016. The fast casual restaurant focused on a "healthy alternative to fast food," Wenzel said at the time. Offerings included pitas stuffed with lean grilled meats, fresh vegetables, cheeses, sauces and falafel. At that time, the store employed 44 people.
The franchise was founded in Canada by Nelson Lang and expanded to the United States in 1999.
