Pita Pit in Bettendorf to close, a victim of the pandemic

"It is with a heavy heart, that I have to report COVID killed us. We will be closing Sunday the 11th of October (or before if we run out of food).We have been struggling since it hit. We went through our reserves and then some personal money as well. We thank you all for your support," the post said.

Christopher Wenzel and Chad Delp opened the Pita Pit franchise in 2016. The fast casual restaurant focused on a "healthy alternative to fast food," Wenzel said at the time. Offerings included pitas stuffed with lean grilled meats, fresh vegetables, cheeses, sauces and falafel. At that time, the store employed 44 people. The franchise was founded in Canada by Nelson Lang and expanded to the United States in 1999.