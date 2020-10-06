 Skip to main content
Pita Pit in Bettendorf to close, a victim of the pandemic
Pita Pit in Bettendorf to close, a victim of the pandemic

  • Updated
Pita Pit interior

The inside of Pita Pit in Bettendorf.
Pita Pit in Bettendorf is closing.

The restaurant, 2439 53rd Ave., Bettendorf, announced the news on Facebook, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
 

"It is with a heavy heart, that I have to report COVID killed us. We will be closing Sunday the 11th of October (or before if we run out of food).We have been struggling since it hit. We went through our reserves and then some personal money as well. We thank you all for your support," the post said.

Christopher Wenzel and Chad Delp opened the Pita Pit franchise in 2016. The fast casual restaurant focused on a "healthy alternative to fast food," Wenzel said at the time. Offerings included pitas stuffed with lean grilled meats, fresh vegetables, cheeses, sauces and falafel. At that time, the store employed 44 people.

The franchise was founded in Canada by Nelson Lang and expanded to the United States in 1999.

As September ends, Scott County's COVID-19 cases were up 400% since business restrictions ended in late May.
As September ends, Scott County's COVID-19 cases were up 400% since business restrictions ended in late May.

  • Updated

 The week began with a total of 110 deaths but ended with 114 between the two counties. Meanwhile, Moline High School had to close down in-person classes for two weeks because of COVID-19 outbreaks there Monday while North Scott High School returned after doing online learning strictly for one week because of COVID-19 spread in the school.

Also, Scott County Medical Examiner Dr. Louis Katz issued a harsh statement at Thursday's press briefing  hosted by the two county health departments."Considering that Iowa has the fourth-highest rate of transmission in the country, I don't think we can be happy with our success to date."

