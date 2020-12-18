'Pizza, beer and video games': LoPiez Pizza crossing into downtown Moline

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They've also made it easier for people to get LoPiez by adding delivery to their businesses a couple of months ago. Both Davenport locations now deliver, and the Moline/Analog location will open exclusively to carryout and delivery until Illinois is able to pull back on COVID-19-related restrictions.

"I'm excited to get on the Moline side," Lopez said. "I think a lot of Illinoisans are excited too. The Quad-Cities really loves our style of pizza and the fact we do things differently. It's a completely different style than what's here."

At the downtown Davenport location, the brothers have bolstered their pizza business by making their signature margaritas available for carryout. But the cocktail side of the business will not follow into Moline, because Analog already has a bar.

A couple months after opening in Moline, LoPiez plans to take its food truck out of winter storage and pick up where it left off, picking up steam as a regular stop at local breweries and private parties.

In addition to cutting back in some areas to weather the pandemic, Lopez said, the brothers have used their flare for marketing to keep their brand out front.