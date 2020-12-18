'Pizza, beer and video games': LoPiez Pizza crossing into downtown Moline

Two brothers' brand of New York-style pizza debuted downtown Davenport last year and soon will be making a first-time appearance in downtown Moline.
Andrew and Peter Lopez are opening LoPiez Pizza's third location inside Analog Arcade Bar, 1405 5th Ave., Moline, in mid-January. Their original pizzeria and bar at 429 E. 3rd St. was followed by the addition of a mostly carryout and delivery location at 2832 Brady St.
The planned grand opening of their first location, which Andrew Lopez refers to as their flagship, had the misfortune of coinciding last spring with the breach of the downtown levee during the record flood. After a several-month delay, Lopiez got off the ground in July. Within a year, the brothers added the Brady Street store and a food truck to their by-the-slice and whole-pie assets.
"People have been wanting LoPiez in Moline," Andrew Lopez said. "It just made sense at Analog — pizza, beer and video games."
The brothers whose launch survived the Flood of '19 also have "shuffled" their way through the coronavirus pandemic, which has devastated so many other businesses.
"There's been a lot of give and take through this," Lopez said. "We shuffled staff hours, and Peter and I cut our pay. We've just had to tighten our belts."
They've also made it easier for people to get LoPiez by adding delivery to their businesses a couple of months ago. Both Davenport locations now deliver, and the Moline/Analog location will open exclusively to carryout and delivery until Illinois is able to pull back on COVID-19-related restrictions.
"I'm excited to get on the Moline side," Lopez said. "I think a lot of Illinoisans are excited too. The Quad-Cities really loves our style of pizza and the fact we do things differently. It's a completely different style than what's here."
At the downtown Davenport location, the brothers have bolstered their pizza business by making their signature margaritas available for carryout. But the cocktail side of the business will not follow into Moline, because Analog already has a bar.
A couple months after opening in Moline, LoPiez plans to take its food truck out of winter storage and pick up where it left off, picking up steam as a regular stop at local breweries and private parties.
In addition to cutting back in some areas to weather the pandemic, Lopez said, the brothers have used their flare for marketing to keep their brand out front.
"I didn't have any formal education in marketing, but I lived in Denver for 11-plus years and worked with touring bands," he said. "You've got to find a way to grab people's attention."
The brothers see downtown Moline as an increasingly opportune place to get attention.
In addition to the expectation the new Interstate 74 bridge and related developments will bring more people downtown, Lopez said the eventual arrival of an Amtrak train station will spark even more activity. The area has plenty of room, he said, for both Quad-City-style and New York-style pies.
