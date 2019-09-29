It's a subject that incites passionate debates of deep-rooted feelings.
No, it's not politics or religion.
It's pizza.
We all have a favorite style and brand of pizza, and we'll vigorously defend our favorite's merits.
So the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com decided to ask this pizza-lovin' community of nearly 400,000: What's your favorite? What tickles your pizza taste buds?
"Besides the obvious — the quality of the ingredients and the work that goes into making those ingredients just right — it's hard to pin down why someone likes a certain style of pizza,'' said Ryan Mosley, president of Harris Pizza, the top vote-getter in our unofficial poll.
Harris is the home of the original Quad City Style Pizza, which is trademarked. Leonard and Mary Harris started the local chain in 1960. Its style has often been imitated, but never accurately matched through the years.
"You hope people like your pizza because you do the right thing and produce a great product, and your staff takes care of those you serve,'' Mosley said. "But it could be territorial and where you grew up, among other things.''
Harris began with store at 39th Street and 14th Avenue in Rock Island. Today, there are four Harris outlets in the area: one in Rock Island, two in Davenport and one in Bettendorf.
Harris's trademark sausage pizza features a special ground pork sausage; a secret blend of spices still mixed weekly by Mosley's mother, Kathleen Harris Mosley; and a blended cheese purchased weekly in Wisconsin and trucked to and from the Quad-Cities by Mosley. The dough is blended specifically to deal with changes in the weather. And the finished pie is cut into strips rather than wedges.
East Moline's St. Giuseppe's Pizza finished second in our poll, followed by Frank's Pizza in Silvis; Happy Joe's Pizza, which has numerous outlets around the Quad-Cities; and Clint's Draft House in Moline.
"Harris sausage and mushroom or pepperoni,'' was Rock Island native Jeff Stebel's vote for best pizza. "The cheese and sauce has great flavor. I love how the sausage is so small but covers the underneath layer of cheese. Many of the pizza places (locally) came from folks who once worked at Harris and created a spinoff with similarity or a twist.''
While Quad-Cities pizza choices can be territorial in some ways, family also plays a big role.
If you hail from Moline, East Moline or Silvis, it's a good bet you have an affection for Silvis-based Frank's Pizza, a decades-long staple. Frank's has its own style of crust and sauce.
For more than three decades, Clint's Draft House — first located at Hiland Park Bowl on Avenue of the Cities and now on Moline's 7th Street — has been a player on the local pizza scene.
"Crisp, crunchy bottom layer,'' Rock Island's Tyler Radosecvich says of Clint's. "That's what makes it the best.''
Silvis-based Slugger's Pizza, a stalwart locally for nearly three decades, has carved a unique niche in the local scene. The same can be said for Moline's Bad Boyz Pizza and Fields of Pizza in Moline, East Moline and Bettendorf, which is now known as Quad City Pizza.
Wise Guys, Pizza Shack, Antonella's and Gunchies are solid pizza players on the Iowa side of the Mississippi River.
Eric Ludtke, who cut his working teeth in the Gunchies kitchen, loved the pizza so much he bought the company.
"I always thought the pizza was so unique and delicious when I worked here,'' Lutdke said. "I felt that it wasn’t getting marketed properly. I feel I have gotten to share our pizza with so many more people since I owned it that were never even aware Gunchies existed.''
The Leone brothers of Alfano's, Frank and Pietro, are cousins of Sam Curcuru, the man behind Geneseo's legendary LaRoma Pizza. Pietro Leone worked for Curcuru when he came to the United States from Sicily in the late 1960s, while Frank Leone worked for his cousin, Pete Alfano.
In the 1970s, Frank and Pieroe Leone bought Alfano's and established a four-decade presence on Rock Island's 11th Street.
"It began with it being local, having been founded by (Happy) Joe Witty,'' said Dave VanderGinst, who with brother, Doug, owns and operates Happy Joe's outlets in Milan, Coal Valley and Aledo.
"The festive atmosphere at Happy Joe's — the birthdays and the parties —drew people to the pizza, and they developed an affection and a loyalty to it. That said, once you get people inside, you have to produce a quality product and give great service to keep people coming back. We do that.''
VanderGinst said Happy Joe's has the ability to go beyond the basics.
"Happy Joe's invented the taco pizza, and there is no one that does it better,'' he said. "It has long set us apart, the same with other specialty pizzas. They really have been difference makers.''
VanderGinst said there will always be differences in pizza loyalties. And that's OK.
"It's up to the individual,'' he said. "What's good about it is you won't find too many people who don't like pizza.''