Pizza restaurant reopens in downtown Colona

COLONA — Maria's Pizza in Colona reopened Tuesday after a 10-week hiatus because of building damage from winter weather.

"We've been blessed with all the support we received," owner Vlora Urim said.

She recalled the business was forced to close on Feb. 23 after a big snowfall led to water damage in the kitchen, the lobby and the entire restaurant.

"She had my phone number just through different contacts throughout the city," Mayor Rich Holman said. "That's when I got them in touch with Jim Kelly, the Henry County economic development director. They shut down their dining through COVID last year — with the flood it just compounded their problems."

Kelly was able to secure a low-interest loan of over $30,000 for the restaurant through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). The sum was part of $1,180,000 loaned to 31 Henry County businesses, with the average loan being $38,065.

At the business on Tuesday, Kelly said 120 people vowed to order from Maria's on his social media on their reopening day.

"You've got a lot of community support with this," he said just before the 3 p.m. opening. "Your phones are going to start ringing in two minutes."