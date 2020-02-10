Place of Refuge Ministries in Davenport offers a place for second chances

Their ministry, Stephanie Thomas says, is a Pentecostal ministry.

“Our ministry is full of second chances,” Stephanie Thomas said. “This building is a second chance.”

After they broke ground in October of 2019, curious neighbors have stopped in to say hello.

“Part of restoring the building is reconnecting it into the community,” Stephanie Thomas said. “We want to go back to the community where we came from. That’s the whole purpose of putting the ministry here.”

Tom Thomas said they wanted the church in an area with needs — an area that needed some attention.

“We’re going to be able to provide for (neighbors) some new outlooks on life — a little bit of hope,” he said. “We’re not afraid of crime and so forth.”

“Somebody has to think about people who are here,” she said. “It’s not just people in better neighborhoods that need God.”

“When you feed the poor, you lack nothing,” he said.

Thomas, who says he has been mentored by other pastors and people of faith along the way, says the member-supported nonprofit ministry is not funded by an outside entity.