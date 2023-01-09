Plan ahead for extreme winter weather

The storm that froze the Quad-Cities region right before Christmas was a reminder of the need to review winter preparedness steps. Here are tips from Genesis Emergency Department physicians and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep you stay safe in severe winter weather.

Hypothermia

Overexposure to cold temperatures or cold water can be deadly. Here are some tips for treating overexposure:

What to do: Get the victim into a warm room or shelter; if victim has wet clothes, remove them; warm the center of the body first — chest, neck, head, groin — using an electric blanket if one is available; use skin-to-skin contact under loose, dry layers of blankets, clothing, towels; give warm beverages; get medical attention as soon as possible; if the victim is unconscious, CPR may be necessary.

Frostbite

Signs: A white or grayish-yellow area on the skin; skin that feels unusually firm or “waxy’’; numbness.

What to do: Get medical care; if there is no sign of hypothermia or medical care is not available, get the person into a warm room as soon as possible; do not walk or use frostbitten extremities; immerse injured area in warm water; warm injured area with body heat; don’t use a heating pad, heat lamp or heat of a stove, fireplace or radiator because injured areas can be burned quickly.

Carbon Monoxide Danger

Warning signs of exposure: In low concentrations, fatigue in healthy people and chest pain in people with heart disease. At higher concentrations, impaired vision and coordination; headaches; dizziness; confusion; nausea. Flu-like symptoms that diminish with exposure to fresh air are a warning sign. Exposure to very high concentrations can be fatal.

Prevention: Keep gas appliances properly adjusted; use proper fuel in kerosene space heaters; open flues when fireplaces are in use; do not idle the car inside a garage; have a trained professional inspect, clean and tune-up central heating systems; do not run gas-powered generators in your home.

In Your Home

Plan an alternative heat source for your home during a power outage — secure dry wood for a fireplace or wood stove or kerosene for a kerosene heater. Do not use outdoor grills for heat or cooking inside your home.

Put together an emergency box. An emergency box should have blankets and sleeping bags; matches; dry-chemical fire extinguisher; first-aid kit and instruction manual; candles; flashlight or battery-powered lantern; battery-powered radio; battery-powered clock or watch; extra batteries; non-electric can opener; snow shovel; rock salt; games, playing cards and books; special needs items (diapers, hearing aid batteries, medications); food items that do not require cooking or refrigeration, such as bread, crackers, cereal, canned foods; water stored in clean containers (at least 5 gallons per person).

In Your Vehicle

If you must drive, prepare your vehicle the same way you would prepare your home:

Equip your car with these items: blankets or a sleeping bag; first-aid kit; a can and matches to use to melt snow for drinking water; windshield scraper; booster cables; road maps or GPS; mobile phone; compass; tool kit; paper towels; a bag of sand or cat litter (to pour on ice or snow for traction); tow rope; collapsible shovel; a container of water and high-calorie canned or dried food and a can opener; flashlight and extra batteries; canned, compressed air to fix a flat temporarily; brightly colored cloth to attach to the car to notify others you are there.