Plane damaged when wing clips snow bank while landing at Davenport Municipal Airport

A plane being used in a training exercise was damaged Thursday when a wing clipped a snowbank while landing at the Davenport Municipal Airport, Sarah Ott, Chief Strategy Officer for the City of Davenport said in a news release.

The plane slid off of the runway, Ott said.

The incident was reported at 4:09 p.m.

The two people on board the airplane were not injured and declined any medical treatment.

Ott said Davenport police and firefighters responded to the scene, and that Carver Aero, the airport’s fixed base operator, was responding to leaking fuel on the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, has been notified of the accident.

The plane is a 2007 Raytheon Aircraft Company B300, which seats up to 19 people. The plane is owned MM-AIR LLC of Alamo, California, according to the Aviation Database. It is marketed as the King Air 350.

