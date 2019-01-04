In an effort to give voice to those people who have had abortions, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland has launched an abortion culture change campaign across Iowa called #SayAbortion.
The #SayAbortion campaign is focused on the stigma around abortion care in Iowa, according to a news release issued Friday by Planned Parenthood of the Heartland.
The campaign is to give voice to Iowans who want to speak out against Iowa’s 6-week abortion ban, a law that is currently blocked by court injunction.
Dr. Jill Meadows, Medical Director for Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, said in the news release that, “Planned Parenthood envisions a culture where abortion access is understood as a basic human right, an essential part of health care and a normal part of life. For some people, the decision to have an abortion is easy, and for others it is very difficult.
“At Planned Parenthood, we’re here to provide nonjudgmental support and factual, medically accurate information so that every patient can make their own personal decision about a pregnancy based on their own values, desires and needs,” Meadows said.
“Abortion is incredibly common, yet too often people who have abortions are made to feel like they can’t talk about it, or when they do speak up their stories and voices drowned out by the politics,” she said. “With the #SayAbortion campaign, we are putting a stop to the extreme anti-choice interest groups speaking over our patients. We are amplifying the voices of real people who have had abortions, we are talking about abortion care out loud, and we are shifting the narrative so all people can talk openly about abortion with sensitivity to the complexity of real-life individual experiences.”
The campaign will include a series of billboards across the state with the faces and messages of three women who have had abortions. The messages include, “I had an abortion, and I am not ashamed”; “I had an abortion, and it was just health care”; and “I had an abortion, and I am not apologizing for it.”
The billboards are posted in Des Moines at Fleur Drive and Wakonda View, and SE 14th St. and Indianola Road. Additional billboards will be posted this month in Ames, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs and Iowa City.
In the news release, Amanda Hammon said that, “I had an abortion at Planned Parenthood in Bettendorf, Iowa – a health center that politicians forced to close in December 2017. Since Planned Parenthood was forced out, women plain and simple don’t have anywhere to go for compassionate, non-judgmental reproductive health care anywhere in the Quad-Cities. It breaks my heart to this day that our community does not have access to abortion care or adequate family planning. That is why I am speaking up with the #SayAbortion campaign because I am not ashamed of my abortion, and I will never stop fighting to restore access to abortion care in my community.”
Also incorporated into the campaign are online storytelling and the sharing of personal writings, videos and information about abortion procedures, including Iowa’s telemedicine abortion program. Stories and information can be found at www.SayAbortion.org.