Both a proposed senior living co-op and further development on State Street in Bettendorf received preliminary approval at the Bettendorf Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday night.
The re-zoning for Ewing Development’s proposed senior living co-op on Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive passed unanimously. The two buildings would be for seniors ages 55 and older. To live in one of the units, residents would buy a share in the co-op and pay monthly dues for maintenance and utilities as well as the mortgage on the site. Those monies paid for the corporation’s mortgage would be tax deductible for mortgage interest as well as real estate taxes. The area would be rezoned C-2 rather than its current A-1.
“This site here has been somewhat cut off from everything on it,” Bettendorf Principal Planner Greg Beck told the commission. At various points in its history, the site was planned to be developed as a Planned Unit Development and an assembly building that would’ve seated more 10,000 people. Those plans never came to fruition.
Some concerns were raised during the hearing of the motion about access to the development. Commissioner Laurie Peters asked what the main access point of the development would be. City Engineer Brent Morlok said they had not designated a main access point; the property will share an access point with the Northwest Bank and Trust.
Another question was asked of the impact on traffic. Commissioner Janessa Ormsby noted that going from Happy Joe Drive onto Middle Road can be difficult. “You can sit there for a solid five minutes before you turn left there,” she said, asking if there was a possibility of adding a traffic light at the location. Morlok said there was not, but that they would be monitoring the area.
The commission also heard the next plans for the three lots on State Street near the Bridges apartment building. The plan is to re-plat the area as a new subdivision in anticipation of creating an office building with retail and a restaurant on the first floor and office space on the other three floors.
Morlok told the commission that the developer has acquired all of the parcels, and therefore the city may vacate the public interest of an alley to the developer. “As it goes to 16th Street, it dead-ends in a hammerhead, so there’s really no need,” Morlok said. This vacation of the alley right-of-way would restrict access to the site to 15th and State streets only. There are utilities in the area, which the town is working to relocate with the developer.
In addition to the office space and 78 parking stalls, there are also plans for more parking spaces intended for regional parking.
The commission approved the requests 5-0; both projects will be heard next at the next City Council meeting.