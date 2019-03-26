Ray Forsythe, the planning and development director for Moline, is leaving Moline to become city administrator of Washington, Ill.
Forsythe has served in his Moline role for the past 14 years. His last day in the Moline office is April 10, according to his resignation letter which was submitted this morning.
“We’re very grateful for the contribution that he’s made over his career here in Moline, and we’re wishing the best in his new endeavors," said Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri.
Forsythe’s first day of work in Washington — a suburb of Peoria — is April 15, according to the Peoria Journal Star. His two-year contract was approved by the Washington City Council on Monday night.
“We can’t wait to have Ray get into the trenches and help us with our economic development,” Mayor Gary Manier said to the Journal Star.
According to Acri, the next Moline city administrator will select Forsythe's replacement. The appointment will need approval from the City Council. Moline has had an interim city administrator for the last several weeks, though the hiring of a full-time administrator is expected imminently.
Forsythe and Washington Mayor’s Office could not be immediately reached on Tuesday.
