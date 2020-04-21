Plans begin for new I-80 bridge over Mississippi in Quad-Cities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here we go again?

The Illinois and Iowa departments of transportation have begun studying the need for a new Interstate 80 bridge across the Mississippi River, with a virtual public meeting scheduled for 2-3 p.m. Wednesday to explain work so far.

The existing bridge was built in 1966 and is "reaching the end of its useful life," transportation planners say. The bridge has narrow shoulders, its design is obsolete and widening is not possible. Truck traffic and crashes are increasing.

The virtual meeting will include a video presentation introducing the study, exhibits for review, a survey asking participants their opinions, including what improvements need to be made, and a question-and-answer period.

In addition to the bridge itself, the study considers the roadway on both sides — in Iowa, extending to the Middle Road interchange and in Illinois, extending to the Interstate 88 interchange.