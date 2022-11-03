Plans change for a new Moline Central Fire Station

A new central fire station for Moline is still in the works, but it's not coming as soon as previously planned.

City Administrator Bob Vitas told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus last month that design and construction will take about 18 months, adding he was hopeful construction would begin sometime next year or in 2024 with the station operational by 2025.

The city has budgeted $1 million for the design of the downtown station, but the council recently directed city staff to defer the $1 million from next year into 2024, delaying construction until 2026.

Fourth Ward Ald. Matt Timion said aldermen want to get a new fire station built as soon as possible but did not want to allocate money until they know how much construction will cost.

"We don't want to make a reasonable budget allocation until we actually have the survey done to figure out where it's going to go, how much it will cost for construction," Timion said Thursday.

The estimated construction cost is between $10 million and $15 million, and the demolition estimate is $440,000. The cost of design is projected at 9% of construction.

Vitas said the location study will allow the city to better understand the ideal site, including a more accurate accounting of how much the design and construction of the new firehouse is likely to cost. The relocation study analysis is currently underway and will be completed by the end of the year.

Finance Director Carol Barnes said the city will have bonds dropping off in 2026, which could put the city in a better position to supply a funding stream.

She said aldermen want to get the project across the finish line as soon as possible, but they also want to minimize any possible property-tax increase.

"The hope is that there will not be a tax increase required to build the fire station, or to at least minimize it," Barnes said.