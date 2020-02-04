'Plant 1,000 Trees' campaign kicks off in the Quad-Cities

Quad-City faith leaders will come together at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Temple Emanuel, 1115 Mississippi Ave., Davenport.
The group will symbolically plant a sapling in a special pot. The sapling will be transplanted later in the spring. Feb. 9, is “Tu Bishvat” in the Jewish calendar, celebrating a “New Year of the Trees.”
This ceremony will kick off a campaign to plant 1,000 trees in the Quad-Cities to help mitigate our climate crisis. The Faith Leaders Caucus of Quad Cities Interfaith is partnering with Living Lands and Waters and other Quad-City environmental organizations.
Orders for more than 10 trees per site/group are now being taken for burr oak, red oak, white swamp oak and/or persimmon trees.
The saplings, about 6" high, will be delivered to various sites in April. To order, email richdhendricks@msn.com.
According to a news release, orders should be completed by Feb. 14.
Planting trees helps reduce erosion and runoff, improves our water and air quality and provides food and shelter for local wildlife and migratory birds.
Volunteers are needed to plant trees, to help us find locations for multiple tree plantings and to help plant the saplings provided free by Living Lands and Waters.
For more information contact:
- Amber Bordolo, executive director, Quad Cities Interfaith, 563-322-4910
- Rabbi Linda Bertenthal, Temple Emanuel, 563-326-4419
- The Rev. Rich Hendricks, Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cites, 563-940-9630