ImpactLife is offering platelet donors electronic gift cards in hopes of growing the number of donors in the Quad-Cities.

First or second-time donors can receive a voucher to redeem a $50 electronic gift card and those who have given platelets two or more times can receive a $25 electronic gift card. The gift cards are being offered through Sunday, March 19th.

Local donors may schedule appointments at ImpactLife locations in the Quad-Cities, Muscatine, Macomb, Galesburg, and Burlington. Donors may schedule online, through the ImpactLife mobile app, or by calling (800) 747-5401. Hours of operation will vary by location.

Those wishing to donate in the Quad-Cities may do so at to two locations in Davenport: 5500 Lakeview Drive and 1320 W. Kimberly Road, Suite 12.

Platelets are the component of blood that helps control bleeding, and it must be used within seven days of collection, according to ImpactLife. Platelet donations can be used to help patients in treatment for cancer, blood loss due to surgery and trauma, or in cases of hemorrhage.