Playcrafters hosts community sale this weekend to raise funds

Are you decluttering at home and need a place to sell your stuff, or are you in the mood to treasure hunt while also supporting local theater? You’re in luck: The Playcrafters Barn Theatre will host its first Community Barn Sale this weekend in its parking lot.

From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15 and 16, those who are interested may pay $20 for a spot to sell their stuff at the Barn, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. The proceeds will go to Playcrafters, which has been closed since March due to COVID-19.

“Playcrafters Barn Theatre relies on donations and ticket sales to survive,” said Madison Duling, who handles marketing for Playcrafters. “With no customers for the foreseeable future, we’re struggling with bills and wanted to host a sale to raise funds for the Barn.”

Those who wish to come set up a table may leave a voicemail with Playcrafters, at 309-762-0330; send a message through Facebook, or simply show up and check in on Saturday, Sunday or both. Participants are asked to bring their own tables (which will be spaced six feet apart), and practice social distancing. Masks or facial coverings are required.