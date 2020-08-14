Playcrafters hosts community sale this weekend to raise funds

Are you decluttering at home and need a place to sell your stuff, or are you in the mood to treasure hunt while also supporting local theater? You’re in luck: The Playcrafters Barn Theatre will host its first Community Barn Sale this weekend in its parking lot.
From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15 and 16, those who are interested may pay $20 for a spot to sell their stuff at the Barn, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. The proceeds will go to Playcrafters, which has been closed since March due to COVID-19.
“Playcrafters Barn Theatre relies on donations and ticket sales to survive,” said Madison Duling, who handles marketing for Playcrafters. “With no customers for the foreseeable future, we’re struggling with bills and wanted to host a sale to raise funds for the Barn.”
Those who wish to come set up a table may leave a voicemail with Playcrafters, at 309-762-0330; send a message through Facebook, or simply show up and check in on Saturday, Sunday or both. Participants are asked to bring their own tables (which will be spaced six feet apart), and practice social distancing. Masks or facial coverings are required.
As of Friday afternoon, at least a dozen people had signed up for the sale.
“We hope for a successful outcome with lots of vendors … and to get in touch with the community again since our parking lot has been vacant for five months,” she said. “We are so excited to have people at the Barn again.”
Those who cannot make it to the sale but wish to donate to the Barn may do so at gf.me/u/ymksp4, Duling said.
“Everyone has been impacted in some sort of way by the pandemic, but we have been so grateful for the outpour of support from our community. We only hope that the Community Barn Sale has the same backing as our theatrical productions do,” she said.
“We couldn't do it without the backing of our incredible community.”
In case of inclement weather, the Playcrafters board will choose a rain date for the Community Barn Sale. For more information, visit rb.gy/6qssfq.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.