The Pleasant Valley School Board adopted its official budget - $78,439,307 compared to the 2018-19 budget of $73,009,121 – at its regular Monday night board meeting.
District Chief Financial Officer Mike Clingingsmith said Tuesday the budget includes money to hire new teachers. The district is considering hiring two secondary teachers for grades 7-12, a secondary special-education teacher for grades 7-12; a preschool teacher and a teacher for an additional third-grade section at Cody Elementary School.
No one attended a public hearing about the budget.
The district property tax levy rate is $13.66 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, The new levy will be $13.41 – 25 cents lower - per $1,000 for the 2019-20 year.
Clingingsmith earlier said the board, in setting the property tax levy, considered the effect of residential rollback, which essentially is the percentage of each taxpayer’s assessed valuation subject to property tax. A bigger portion of residential assessed value will be subject to taxes for the next property-tax cycle.
A year ago, residential rollback was 55.6209 percent. It increased this year to 56.9180 percent. That results in an addition of about 1.3 percent of each property taxpayer’s assessed valuation that’s subject to property taxes for next year.
Clingingsmith also said the certified budget went up because of the increase in supplemental state aid. The state-regulated per-pupil revenue for Pleasant Valley will increase next year from $6,864 up to $7,003 per pupil for the district general fund.