Pleasant Valley announces additional security measures to address written threat

A Pleasant Valley student discovered a "written threat" in a bathroom stall for Friday, the district shared with families in an email Thursday.

"We are assured by authorities that this is not the norm regarding the vast majority of violent episodes, but we are taking this and all threats seriously," the letter — signed by Superintendent Brian Strusz — reads.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Additional sheriff officers, central office and building administrators will be onsite and in hallways, cafeteria and commons, as well, as a precaution.

Parents are encouraged to talk to their students, and to alert either the high school administrative office or the central administrative offices, at 563-332-5151 and 563-332-5550, respectively.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.