Pleasant Valley Community School District custodian retires after 46 years

Watching students graduate, whether it's from one school to the next or out of school altogether, is always hard. As a custodian at Pleasant Valley Community School District, Rick Larson has watched three generations of students grow up, and it’s never gotten easier to have students ask if he can go to junior high with them, or be a guest at their graduation party.

This year, Lardon’s last before retirement, has been harder than most. He’s leaving the district after 46 years, having developed an uncountable number of relationships he’ll always cherish.

“My biggest fear is that I won’t have that anymore,” Larson said.

While Larson worked at the Pleasant Valley Community School District for 46 years, it has been his home for almost 60. He grew up in Bettendorf and LeClaire, and graduated from the Pleasant Valley Community School District in 1963.

Larson's professional career mirrors his educational path — starting at Pleasant Valley Elementary and ending at Pleasant Valley High School. After graduating from high school Larson said he didn't have any interest in college, and after summer ended he applied for a job at the elementary school as a night custodian.

“I remember telling the principal in the building, ‘Well, I’ll probably stay around two or three years,’” Larson said with a laugh.

After four years working nights, Larson got promoted to head custodian and spent 40 years at Pleasant View Elementary before being moved to Pleasant Valley High School.

Entering the high school after four decades was a big adjustment, Larson said, but getting to reconnect with the students he met when they were in elementary school helped him find a silver lining.

“Forty years later, he still remembers kids and their names,” Larson’s wife, Nancy Larson, said. “Unbelievable.”

Larson said he hoped people would still reach out to share memories and let him know how they’re doing. People wishing to send notes can email him at PVvoice@aol.com or mail cards and letters to 4822 Amesbury Court, Davenport, IA, 52807.

Larson loves palindromes, so retiring after 46 years on his 64th birthday seemed like the perfect idea.

Once school is out, Larson said he’s going to take a “transition year” — a period of time to figure out where he’s at financially, socially and mentally, and what he would like to do with his new-found freedom. While he’s not sure how he’ll feel at the end of this period, he knows he’d like to travel more and probably find another avenue for working with children.

The school district — students and staff — is going to miss Larson just as much as he will miss it.

“One of the biggest things we get the opportunity to build [in education is] relationships with people, and there is nobody in this district who has built more relationships with individuals, probably, than Rick Larsen,” Pleasant Valley Community School District Superintendent Brian Strusz said.

Larson’s time at the school went far beyond his work as a custodian. He announced sports events, emceed dances and his Mustang was a frequent sight at homecoming parades.

At Halloween, people would dress up as Larson, with a walkie-talkie and name tag tucked into their pocket.

“People like him are hard to replace in that regard because he just has a heart of gold,” Strusz said.

The walls of the Larson’s basement were lined with photo collages, offering a visual timeline for the custodian’s life from childhood to retirement. Pictures of him with students, parents, faculty and more, everyone beaming.

Everything Larson has experienced over almost 50 years with the district could never fit into one conversation, he said, or even a whole day of talking. There's no way to succinctly convey his feelings about his time cultivating thousands of relationships and moving away from that and into a new chapter, but someday he might try.

“See how I need a book to write all this stuff down in?” Larson said. “We're not even touching the surface of everything.”

